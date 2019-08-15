Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 5:04 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Alessia Cara is back and ready for more.
The 23-year-old singer competed against Jimmy Fallon in a "Wheel of Musical Impressions" rematch on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.
To play the game, each celebrity hit a button that activated the "musical impressions generator." He or she was then assigned a singer to impersonate, as well as a song to perform.
Cara dominated the game in 2017 with her impressions of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Lorde, and it seemed like she was ready to defend her title again. The "Here" artist started off by impersonating Billie Eilish and singing "Pop Goes the Weasel." She also channeled Alanis Morissette for a version of "Hush, Little Baby," as well as the late Amy Winehouse for a rendition of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm."
To be fair, Fallon nailed his impressions, too. The late-night host sang "Rubber Duckie" as The Doors and "Baby Shark" as Mick Jagger.
Watch the video to determine the true winner.
You can also watch their 2017 face-off here.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
