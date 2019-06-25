Chrissy Teigen and Jimmy Fallon aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.

The cookbook author and the late-night host proved this to be true by playing a few rounds of "Can You Feel It?" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

To play the game, each celebrity was given a box with a mysterious item inside. The star then had to stick his or her hand inside of the box and guess what the item was based on touch alone.

The game seemed pretty tame in the beginning. Fallon went first and rubbed his fingers over a stick of butter, which he correctly identified. Then, Teigen took a turn and mistook the texture of a sandcastle for an ant farm.

However, things quickly escalated after Fallon touched a lungfish.

"What is that? Ew! Are you joking me?" he said after realizing the item. "That is not in the rules at all or any respect for me at all. What in the hell is that?"

Teigen also had a bit of a fright after a toy dinosaur grabber nipped her hand.

"I thought it could have been John for a second," she quipped.