When it comes to matters of the heart, timing can be tricky—just ask Alex Rodriguez.

The baseball legend and now fiancé of Jennifer Lopez popped the question to his longtime famous love last month, sending ecstatic shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. However, the milestone moment did not come without some serious planning—six months of it.

Yes, Rodriguez revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Tuesday that he had spent about half a year putting together the moment he would get down on one knee. While he didn't want to give away too much, the athlete noted he was "nervous and excited" to propose and did so on a beach in the Bahamas.