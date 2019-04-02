Maisie Williams "Reveals" Huge Game of Thrones Spoiler on The Tonight Show

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 6:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Maisie Williams, The Tonight Show

NBC

You know the saying: Loose lips sink ships. Maisie Williams learned that the hard way on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

While discussing Game of Thrones with host Jimmy Fallon, Williams recounted Arya Stark's defining moments, including the beheading of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), tossing her original costume away and more.

"I've decided to just keep a tight lip on everything. HBO has sent out a lot of memos recently about just saying nothing," she said. "So, there's really nothing I could say. They would absolutely kill me."

Photos

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

When pressed for scoop, Williams said the final days were emotional on set, "because when I found out that Arya died in the second episode."

Cue the panic.

Remember what day she appeared on The Tonight Show: April 1, also known as April Fools' Day.

Williams proved her acting chops with the prank, even trembling as she "realizes" her mistake.

For an extended Tonight Show bit, it was pretty good. You could feel how shocked the audience was.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Maisie Williams , Entertainment , The Tonight Show , Jimmy Fallon , , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

New Game of Thrones Trailers Reveal Major Reunions and Battles

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Rebuilding Her Reputation

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Finale: What to Know About the "Her" Flash Forwards

ER, Noah Wyle

How a Real-Life Tragedy and a Returning Star Helped ER Sign Off: Secrets About the Full-Circle Series Finale You Probably Forgot

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kim Kardashian Reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live How She Chooses Baby Names

Bristol Palin, Kids, Tripp Palin, Sailor Grace Meyer, Atlee Bay Meyer, Teen Mom

Bristol Palin Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom OG

Gotham, Cameron Monaghan

This Gotham Teaser Is Just So Upsetting

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.