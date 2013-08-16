Caption This! Winner: Hungry Hungry Mountain Lion

  • By
    &

by TIM JENNINGS | Fri., Aug. 16, 2013 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A hunter, a dead elk, and a photo-bombin' creep cougar with laser eyes. That's what we gave you this week and in return you gave us comedy. Some dick pics, sure. But mostly comedy.

This week's winner ascended to glory by pointing out a crucial error made by the poor, unfortunate sportsman in the photo.

Caption This Winner 8/16

Congratulations, Duane! I bet you feel more powerful than a cougar with heat vision that just ate an elk and a dude at the same time.

There can only be one winner but the rest of the captions weren't too shabby either. Check them out here then visit our Facebook page for even more. Why not give us a like while you're there. Unless you're scurred. Of laser cougars.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , The Soup

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.