by Ksenija Lukich | Mon., Sep. 3, 2018 12:55 AM
This week I interviewed comedy duo Hannah and Eliza Reilly for The Hype. The sisters are absolutely killing it with the creation of their latest online series Sheilas. The show celebrates the badass women of Australian history, and all four episodes are absolutely HILARIOUS. I love these girls! They are funny, superbly talented and exactly what Aussie TV needs.
I may be biased, but I always knew Hannah and Eliza had a lot to offer even before Sheilas came out because we went to high school together. Not only that, we were in multiple musicals, including a pretty racy production of Jekyll & Hyde. If you're not familiar with it, the musical is about the battle between good and evil and takes place on the streets of London in the 19th century. This means that some of the cast are, well, prostitutes.
Hannah, Eliza and I were cast as said ladies of the night. I can only imagine the look of horror on our parents faces when they saw their 16 year old daughters—in fishnets—on stage singing "Bring On the Men", which was, of course, set in a brothel. Favourite lines from the song include: "We say bring on the men and let the fun begin, a little touch of sin, why wait another minute?" and of course, "Those triple sandwiches are my favourite ones, I'm also very partial to buns."
At the time we thought it was fabulous, and even now being a part of those musicals was one of the highlights of school. Hannah and Eliza shone back then, but it's the work they're doing now that is most impressive.
Playing prostitutes in a high school production really bonds you, but regardless of our connection, Sheilas is fabulous. The girls have great comedic timing, and it's wonderful to see them uncovering the stories of the women who have shaped this country.
Check out The Hype interview with the ladies above!
