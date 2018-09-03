This week I interviewed comedy duo Hannah and Eliza Reilly for The Hype. The sisters are absolutely killing it with the creation of their latest online series Sheilas. The show celebrates the badass women of Australian history, and all four episodes are absolutely HILARIOUS. I love these girls! They are funny, superbly talented and exactly what Aussie TV needs.

I may be biased, but I always knew Hannah and Eliza had a lot to offer even before Sheilas came out because we went to high school together. Not only that, we were in multiple musicals, including a pretty racy production of Jekyll & Hyde. If you're not familiar with it, the musical is about the battle between good and evil and takes place on the streets of London in the 19th century. This means that some of the cast are, well, prostitutes.