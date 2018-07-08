Whether it's a nailing a bold lip or a pulling off the perfect winged eyeliner, Ksenija Lukich knows how to work makeup magic.

In her new web series, Get Ready With Me, the E! Australia host is sharing the tips and tricks she's picked up from working with the best hair and makeup artists in the business.

"This series is all about showing you guys the makeup and hair looks I pull together for events, using inspo from celebs and some of my fav makeup artists," she tells E! News.

"For me, doing my own hair and makeup is a time I can zone out and be creative. I get to work with some of the best hair and makeup artists and I have been able to learn a lot from them."