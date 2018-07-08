GET THE LATEST
Ksenija Lukich Shares Her Hair and Makeup Secrets in New Web Series Get Ready With Me

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 8, 2018 6:55 PM

Whether it's a nailing a bold lip or a pulling off the perfect winged eyeliner, Ksenija Lukich knows how to work makeup magic.

In her new web series, Get Ready With Me, the E! Australia host is sharing the tips and tricks she's picked up from working with the best hair and makeup artists in the business.

"This series is all about showing you guys the makeup and hair looks I pull together for events, using inspo from celebs and some of my fav makeup artists," she tells E! News.

"For me, doing my own hair and makeup is a time I can zone out and be creative. I get to work with some of the best hair and makeup artists and I have been able to learn a lot from them."

Ksenija kicks off the series with a step-by-step tutorial on how to recreate her show-stopping Logie Awards look from July 1.

"This year's Logies was all about glam! I wanted a smudged-out wing, which not only looks chic but effortless and sexy," The Hype host says. "Chantelle Baker created this gorgeous makeup look and I wanted to recreate it for you guys at home!"

Watch the video above for how to perfect Ksenija's smokey winged liner. You beauty! 

Why Ksenija Lukich Is Obsessed With This Pair of Christian Louboutins

TAGS/ The Hype , Top Stories , Australia , Ksenija Lukich
