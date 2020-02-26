First Look at E!'s The Funny Dance Show: Comedians Will Make You LOL With Their Dance Moves

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 9:00 AM

If Dancing With the Stars and Last Comic standing had a baby, it'd be The Funny Dance Show.

That's all we were thinking while watching the first look at E!'s new, LOL-worthy dance competition show. As seen in the teaser above, The Funny Dance Show (which premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m.) tasks your favorite comedians to learn choreographed numbers in the hopes of winning $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Based off hosts Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store, The Funny Dance Show will showcase what happens when the funniest names in the business try their hands at dance. And, from what we've watched above, it's pretty funny.

Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers. After perfecting their steps, the contestants will take their routines to a judged dance-offs. Oh, yes there are judges.

As the contestants perform in front of a live audience, comedian and co-host of The Real Loni Love, So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars alum Allison Holker and comedian and TV personality Justin Martindale are there to judge the dance-offs.

The upcoming dance-offs will include Jessimae Peluso and Flula Borg vs. Candice Thompson and Maz Jobrani; Jade Catta-Preta and Marcella Arguello vs. Daniel Franzese and Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster and Willie Hunter vs. Fahim Anwar and Becky Robinson; Ron Funches and Blair Socci vs. Adam Ray and Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson vs. Yamaneika Saunders and Jeremiah Watkins, and more.

"Once the world sees what I'm capable of there's no turning back," Good Trouble actress Sherry Cola promises.

We certainly hope so!

Will these funny stars move their feet to the beat or literally break their legs? For that answer, be sure to catch the premiere this March.

