by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 11:21 PM
Courtney Act's journey to Eurovision is written in the stars.
The Bi Life host was recently announced to compete in Australia's national selection for Eurovision 2019, but Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry saw it coming long before the press release.
"There's going to be an opportunity to record something that will be voice-related. It doesn't feel like a full album. It feels like a song or some kind of musical number," the 22-year-old medium told Courtney in an exclusive November sit-down. "I am seeing opportunities to perform more in an actual stage sense. It's really interesting. It feels iconic."
A wide-eyed Courtney responded, "You want me to tell you what I think it is? I feel like I'm not quite allowed to talk about this yet, but by the time this goes to air probably…"
The Drag Race alum then revealed that she had been writing songs after being asked to participate in the Aussie "heat" for Eurovision, where she will compete against Sheppard, Kate Miller-Heidke, Electric Fields, Aydan and Leea Nanos.
Courtney has since released her competition single, "Fight For Love", and if she is successful in the Gold Coast heat, which airs Feb. 9 on SBS, she will advance to compete on the Eurovision 2019 stage in Tel Aviv in May.
"A sweet 16 years after Australian Idol I have the chance to show Australia how I have grown as an artist and a performer and I am so excited," the 36-year-old said in a statement. "To compete to represent Oz in Eurovision is second only to being on that stage in Tel Aviv and singing my lungs out for my country. I've sat at home every year since Guy Sebastian competed in 2015 and have been so keen to be a part of it. Now, this might be my chance!"
And the LGBTQI advocate is making a powerful statement with her song choice.
"'Fight For Love' is a dancefloor banger about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in," she said in a statement to Billboard. "I think it's so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change."
