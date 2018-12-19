Courtney Act's journey to Eurovision is written in the stars.

The Bi Life host was recently announced to compete in Australia's national selection for Eurovision 2019, but Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry saw it coming long before the press release.

"There's going to be an opportunity to record something that will be voice-related. It doesn't feel like a full album. It feels like a song or some kind of musical number," the 22-year-old medium told Courtney in an exclusive November sit-down. "I am seeing opportunities to perform more in an actual stage sense. It's really interesting. It feels iconic."

A wide-eyed Courtney responded, "You want me to tell you what I think it is? I feel like I'm not quite allowed to talk about this yet, but by the time this goes to air probably…"

The Drag Race alum then revealed that she had been writing songs after being asked to participate in the Aussie "heat" for Eurovision, where she will compete against Sheppard, Kate Miller-Heidke, Electric Fields, Aydan and Leea Nanos.