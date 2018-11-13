What's the most cringe-worthy date you've ever been on?

It was actually my first date with a guy. We went to a restaurant and he was a lot older than me. At that point I didn't know whether I was attracted to men or not—well, I kind of knew I was. On the date, I knew within 10 minutes [that I wasn't interested], so I went out the fire escape. It was really harsh, but I was quite young. I think I was 17 at that point. I remember crying on the phone afterwards like, 'I don't like men.' Obviously, I did, but it was the person that I didn't like.

What inspired you to take part in The Bi Life?

For me, I came out at the age of 22 to my parents. I had become comfortable in myself and knew what I liked and knew where I was with my sexuality. And then I was approached to come on the show, and I'm all about new experiences. I love to travel, I've lived in different cities and had different jobs. I just jumped at the chance for a new opportunity. The thought of it helping someone was part of it.

I'm guessing the show's host Courtney Act (aka Shane Jenek) would have been hilarious to shoot with. What was she really like?

It was absolutely amazing because when you have a judge on a show, you think maybe they'll fly in and fly out a bit. But we were literally overwhelmed with how much support we did get off Shane and Courtney, whether it was at the parties, whether it was one-on-one, or whether it was in a group. We are actually really close now.

What did you do to pass the time when you weren't going out on dates?

We'd go swimming in the pool, and I had lessons off [professional swimmer] Michael [Gunning] to try and get me to swim better. In between dates, we'd go shopping or get a haircut or have massages in the house.