by Winsome Walker | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 9:38 PM
Matt Brindley is having the time of his life.
The 27-year-old influencer agent joined eight other bisexual+ British singletons in Barcelona for E!'s reality dating series The Bi Life (airing in Australia Tuesdays at 7pm)—and loved every second of it.
E! News caught up with Matt while he was in Sydney to talk dating disasters, meeting Courtney Act and why The Bi Life is striking a chord with fans.
What do you think about the calibre of guys and girls in Australia?
A lot better than England! I'm literally constantly walking down the street like, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God.' And my friend is like, ‘Shut your mouth.' Everyone's a lot more active here. You've got the sun, you've got the better weather, and the food here is a lot healthier. I think people here are a lot more groomed without knowing it.
What's the most cringe-worthy date you've ever been on?
It was actually my first date with a guy. We went to a restaurant and he was a lot older than me. At that point I didn't know whether I was attracted to men or not—well, I kind of knew I was. On the date, I knew within 10 minutes [that I wasn't interested], so I went out the fire escape. It was really harsh, but I was quite young. I think I was 17 at that point. I remember crying on the phone afterwards like, 'I don't like men.' Obviously, I did, but it was the person that I didn't like.
What inspired you to take part in The Bi Life?
For me, I came out at the age of 22 to my parents. I had become comfortable in myself and knew what I liked and knew where I was with my sexuality. And then I was approached to come on the show, and I'm all about new experiences. I love to travel, I've lived in different cities and had different jobs. I just jumped at the chance for a new opportunity. The thought of it helping someone was part of it.
I'm guessing the show's host Courtney Act (aka Shane Jenek) would have been hilarious to shoot with. What was she really like?
It was absolutely amazing because when you have a judge on a show, you think maybe they'll fly in and fly out a bit. But we were literally overwhelmed with how much support we did get off Shane and Courtney, whether it was at the parties, whether it was one-on-one, or whether it was in a group. We are actually really close now.
What did you do to pass the time when you weren't going out on dates?
We'd go swimming in the pool, and I had lessons off [professional swimmer] Michael [Gunning] to try and get me to swim better. In between dates, we'd go shopping or get a haircut or have massages in the house.
Who were you closest to in the house? I heard there might be sparks flying between some of you?
I was closest to Ryan [Cleary] and Mariella [Amodeo] and Leonnie [Cavill]. I think it's because we were the first ones in the house. But I think you should make predictions about who these sparks are between!
The Bi Life has such an amazing message. What do you hope viewers will take out of it?
By watching the show and listening to our individual stories and our coming out stories, that it will encourage people to just be themselves. And if they want to come out, and if we can help one person to do it, it would be amazing.
Have any fans reached out to you on social media about the show?
I've had a couple! But it's usually because they fancy you [laughs]. Actually, I think I did have a message the other day from a guy saying he'd just come out to his parents after watching The Bi Life. It was quite emotional to read that.
Catch brand new episodes of The Bi Life, Tuesdays at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.
