After appearing on Australian Idol, Single AF and 2018's Celebrity Big Brother UK (which she won), Act is returning to TV to host The Bi Life, which follows nine bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, etc.) or questioning British singletons on their journey to find love in Barcelona.

The 36-year-old says the first episode includes one of the most memorable dates of the show, featuring international swimmer Michael. The Bi Life cast were able to watch the date in real-time on a screen back at their villa.

"We see Michael go on his first ever date. He's never been on a date with anybody, ever," Act says. "At first I thought, is this a bit creepy, watching somebody on a date? But Michael said that he actually really loved it because he was kind of scared, and whilst he was there by himself, he also felt like he had everybody else in the villa cheering him on."