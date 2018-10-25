by Winsome Walker | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 10:32 PM
Courtney Act is helping bisexual+ singles find love on E!'s new reality dating series The Bi Life.
And naturally, the Australian entertainer and advocate (AKA Shane Jenek) has a few hilarious dating horror stories of her own to share.
"I'm trying to think of a less graphic one!" she tells E! News. "It wasn't so much the date, it was what happens when the date goes right. But then it went horribly wrong. Let's just say it involved explosive diarrhoea, and not on my behalf.'"
After appearing on Australian Idol, Single AF and 2018's Celebrity Big Brother UK (which she won), Act is returning to TV to host The Bi Life, which follows nine bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, etc.) or questioning British singletons on their journey to find love in Barcelona.
The 36-year-old says the first episode includes one of the most memorable dates of the show, featuring international swimmer Michael. The Bi Life cast were able to watch the date in real-time on a screen back at their villa.
"We see Michael go on his first ever date. He's never been on a date with anybody, ever," Act says. "At first I thought, is this a bit creepy, watching somebody on a date? But Michael said that he actually really loved it because he was kind of scared, and whilst he was there by himself, he also felt like he had everybody else in the villa cheering him on."
E!
For Act, filming the 10-part series in Barcelona called for some incredible outfits for cocktail parties and other hosting duties.
"Actually, the looks were some of my favourite things," she tells E! News. "There's one yellow look—I think it's episode 3—where I had the whole outfit with snake print in yellow. I was like, oh my God, I look like Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles made my outfit. "
Her entire ensemble came together thanks to the last-minute addition of a yellow fedora.
"It ended up looking like a cross between The Mask, and Destiny's Child circa 1996," Act adds.
And while the villa shenanigans and sometimes cringe-worthy dates are great entertainment, Act says there's ultimately an important message at the heart of The Bi Life.
"I think the themes resonate, especially because more and more young people identify as not being exclusively heterosexual," she says. "There's a YouGov UK survey which found of people aged 18-24, 54 per cent of them identify as not exclusively heterosexual. I think that young people are realising that sexuality is fluid and that they can date whoever they want to date if they're attracted to them, and if the attraction is reciprocated. That's all that really matters."
The Bi Life premieres Tuesday, October 30 at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.
