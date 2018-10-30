TUESDAYS
Watch The First Episode of The Bi Life

It's time dating shows had a fresh coat of paint!

The Bi Life , E!'s new reality dating show hosted by Courtney Act, focuses exclusively on bisexual+ dating. The ten-part series follows a group of bisexual+ or questioning British singletons on an adventure to find love abroad in Barcelona. The cast live together, party together and help each other navigate the rocky road of bisexual dating. 

In the series premiere, The Bi Life cast meet each other for the very first time and settle into their Spanish villa, ready for a long, hot summer of dating ahead of them.

We've got the premiere episode for you to watch in its entirety below!

Catch brand new episodes of The Bi Life, Tuesdays at 7pm on E!, available on Foxtel and Fetch.

