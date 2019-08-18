by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 8:00 PM
A healing experience.
On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, 22-year-old Alexandria was all geared up to change her life after cheating boyfriend Fernando left her feeling insecure. Apparently, as the new participant told Khloe Kardashian, her beau slept with someone that resembled Kendall Jenner.
"When I found out that my boyfriend had cheated on me with a skinnier girl, I gained more weight because I was so depressed," Alexandria noted in a confessional.
However, Alexandria (who also goes by Alex)'s complicated relationship with food started after a traumatic event from her adolescence.
Specifically, Alexandria found herself pregnant at 14 and underwent an abortion at the urging of her mother Rachael. After her peers found out, Alexandria faced an immense amount of bullying, which resulted in weight gain and school fights.
"I feel like I've disappointed my mom," the California resident added. "Like, getting pregnant and quitting softball, getting bad grades, slipping up in school, fighting, making her take time away from work because my principal's calling her telling her that I'm about to be expelled."
These issues caused a lengthy estrangement between the mother daughter-duo. Case in point: Alexandria's mom didn't know about Fernando's infidelity.
Per the contestant, she was too afraid to confide in her mom since the matriarch had left Alex's biological father over cheating reasons.
Thus, Alexandria's Revenge Body hope was to show Fernando what he has and to heal her relationship with her mother.
To help Alexandria achieve all of this, Khloe paired the participant with celebrity trainer Ashley Borden.
During their first meeting, it was revealed that Alex was 4'11" and weighing in at 226 pounds. "Seeing her get on the scale and seeing her weight is terrifying, because she's so young," Ashley relayed to the Revenge Body camera.
With a weight loss goal of 40 pounds, Ashley informed Alex that they would be working out five to six days a week, three times a day. To aptly pull this off, the Revenge Body contestant relocated to Los Angeles, icing out Fernando in the process.
As Alex went all in on Ashley's workout plan, she gained a sense of self confidence.
Unsurprisingly, after a heart-to-heart with Borden, Alex chose to dump her unfaithful beau and uninvited him to her reveal day.
"I feel like it's time to put me first," Alex admitted to Ashley.
And that's exactly what she did! Not only did Alex drop 40 pounds, but she also reconciled with her devoted mom. On top of telling Rachael the truth about Fernando, Alexandria also apologized for her chaotic past.
"You cannot disappoint me. You're my everything," Rachael reassured her daughter at the reveal. "If a man can't see you for who you are then they don't deserve you."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including single mom Terra's self-love journey with trainer Autumn Calabrese, in the recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Monday at 7.30 pm, only on E!
