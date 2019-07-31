Carolina's first sit-down with Khloe Kardashian brings back memories.
"Are you crying already?" the host asks gently in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. "We just hugged!"
At this point, Khloe hasn't yet been made aware of the emotional connotations attached to their introduction, though Carolina goes on to explain that her late husband Andres "always wanted" them to meet and is also a sizable part of the reason she's here today.
Carolina and Andres were high school sweethearts and had been together more than a decade when he passed away suddenly in a car crash almost two years ago. Carolina was there too, as were both of her parents.
"We were on an amazing trip in D.C. and when we got back to LAX, my parents were picking us up," the new participant remembers. "A car came from behind us and hit us. And I'm immediately on fire."
Carolina was able to escape the vehicle by breaking open the door and pulling her mother and father out behind her. She returned for her husband, but couldn't save him. "I couldn't get Andres out because I just…I kept burning myself," she tells Khloe, adding later that since losing him, "I put on over 30 pounds."
After hearing her story, the Revenge Body host offers some personal insights about grief and shares her own experience with Carolina.
"You know, I've had loss in my life. Not as tragically as you, but when our dad died we all handled it very differently," Khloe says, explaining that for her, speaking about him in interviews was really difficult after the fact, so in a sense she understands what Carolina must be feeling right now. "I just broke down and was hysterically crying," the Good American boss remembers, though she goes on to say that talking about it ultimately helped her to heal.
"A couple days later I felt such a release," she continues. "I really hope through this process you get the same benefit."
