by Brett Malec & Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 6:00 AM
Luke Milton, Gunnar Peterson, Simone De La Rue and Harley Pasternak are some of the best trainers in the business. They are all Khloe Kardashian-approved after all.
Thus, it wasn't surprising when the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian fitness experts were all invited to speak at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival this past weekend in Santa Monica.
As some of you may know, Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival was a two day, one-of-a-kind celebration of movement, that featured heart-pumping workouts, live music performances and educational opportunities about holistic wellness.
As Milton, Peterson, De La Rue and Pasternak have all shared their tips and tricks with Revenge Body participants, they were all happy to dole out some advice to the festival attendees. Not only did the health gurus reveal their favorite gym equipment, but they also dished about their top motivation tips—and we couldn't be more grateful!
So, if you're looking to land your own Revenge Body this summer, be sure to take a look at the trainers' suggestions below.
Favorite gym equipment?
De La Rue: "My CLX band, you can take it anywhere. It's light, it's portable, there's no excuse, it has handles so you can change the resistance. You can use it for your entire body. Full body workout."
Pasternak: My favorite piece of gym equipment I'd have to say is the dual-cable pully: two weight stacks and two cables and it's really versatile.
Peterson: "I would say adjustable dumbbells to me it's just dynamic, you can do enough things with them. If they're easy to adjust then you can keep a pace of the workout and to me that's where the results come."
Milton: "Body. Growing up in Australia we'd run on the beach, swim in the ocean. This is my favorite piece of equipment."
Propel
No. 1 tip for staying motivated?
De La Rue: "I have quite a few mantras, but what I say every morning is, 'I'm a vision of health and beauty.'"
Pasternak: "Life is better with coffee."
Peterson: "I look at the family. It's not just for me and it's not hokey. If I get through this, my kids see that I do this, hopefully they'll pick that up and they'll do it and over time have a better life…You just want everybody to be able to live life to the fullest."
Milton: "Mine is relax mate, it will be fine."
For more inspiration and advice, be sure to catch these fitness specialists on Revenge Body (which airs Sunday nights on E!).
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Monday at 7.30 pm, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?