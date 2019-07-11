by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 9:30 AM
Ashley and Amber are ready for a new start.
"We're here 'cause we had a lot of things happen to us when we were growing up, and I feel like it sort of put us down for a while," the latter twin explains in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, which sees both sisters chatting with the transformation series' host for the first time.
As the new participants go on to tell Khloe Kardashian, their father passed away from esophageal cancer when Ashley and Amber were just 13 years old.
"Oh my god. My dad had that when I was 19," Khloe says, recalling her own father's battle with the disease. So when Ashley admits she still communicates with her dad to this day, the Good American boss can relate.
"I still talk to my dad all the time, every night," she assures them. "Me and my daughter, we pray to him…So I'm a big believer of that."
But learning to cope with their father's death is not the only loss Ashley and Amber are grappling with right now. Six years later—almost to the day—the twins' mother Dana passed away too.
"A bond with your mom is something really different," Amber tells the camera. "Not having her here sort of…like, you just feel done sometimes."
And even though Khloe can empathize with their experience, at least to a certain extent, it's also her job as the twins' new lifestyle guru to encourage them to move forward.
"I try, with every negative experience to try to find, 'What did I learn from that?' or 'What did that teach me?' You know, at least I had 19 amazing years with my dad and I have the best memories," she says. "You're allowed to be sad and you should mourn, but the more we live in our past, it just hinders us from any personal growth because we're not focusing on the moment right now."
Hear Amber and Ashley's story in full in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Monday at 7.30 pm, only on E!
