Ashley and Amber are ready for a new start.

"We're here 'cause we had a lot of things happen to us when we were growing up, and I feel like it sort of put us down for a while," the latter twin explains in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, which sees both sisters chatting with the transformation series' host for the first time.

As the new participants go on to tell Khloe Kardashian, their father passed away from esophageal cancer when Ashley and Amber were just 13 years old.

"Oh my god. My dad had that when I was 19," Khloe says, recalling her own father's battle with the disease. So when Ashley admits she still communicates with her dad to this day, the Good American boss can relate.

"I still talk to my dad all the time, every night," she assures them. "Me and my daughter, we pray to him…So I'm a big believer of that."