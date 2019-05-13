Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's New Promo Promises "Blood, Sweat & Cheers" for Season 3

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., May. 13, 2019 12:09 PM

This year, Khloe Kardashian is helping a whole new group of hopefuls find inner and outer strength. 

The uplifting reality series' host is back to business in this fast-paced promo for Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's third season, which E! recently announced is due for a summer 2019 premiere.

"You realize what really is important…and that's yourself," the KUWTK star narrates, as the new teaser video segues into a string of clips that see the show's upcoming participants working their respective butts off in the gym.

"What did I get myself into?" one woman mutters between reps with a medicine ball.

Watch

The Most Satisfying Revenge Makeovers

"What this is doing is reminding you of where you started at," veteran Revenge Body trainer Corey Calliet calls out during another supervised outdoor athletic activity that definitely doesn't look like a breeze. But—just like in past seasons—where each participant starts out, athletically speaking, usually isn't a measure of how far they'll come during their time on the show.

"You showed me how far I can push myself," another participant tells Khloe happily toward the new promo's end.

See snippets of some inspiring transformation stories to come next season in the video above!

