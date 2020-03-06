Without Sheryl Crow, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour album might not have become the masterpiece that it is.

On Friday's Pop of the Morning, the "If It Makes You Happy" singer opened up about giving the 31-year-old singer-songwriter space to create away from the industry. As E! readers surely know, Musgraves recorded the critically-acclaimed album in Crow's barn, just outside Nashville.

"It was recorded in my barn, I have a studio above my working barn. I mean, we have horses," Crow dished to POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "She had a hugely successful, I think it was her first album, it was just massive. And she wanted the opportunity to kind of, you know, explore and not have the eyes of the industry on her."

Thus, Crow noted that she extended an invitation to Musgraves to record at her unique studio. "It's totally quiet, off the beaten path and it was just great having her there," the hit maker continued.