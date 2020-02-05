TUES-SAT
Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Separation & Those Pictures of Joe With Other Women

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 12:10 PM

Two months after the news came to light online, Teresa Giudice is speaking publicly about her separation from Joe Giudice for the first time.

"We're doing good," she says of herself and daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—all of whom she shares with Joe—in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's Pop of the Morning. Continuing, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star emphasizes that the former couples' "first priority is [their] daughters, and that's it."

Beyond ensuring they remain present parents to their children, Teresa tells POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz that she and Joe are going to "support each other, no matter what." The Bravo personality wants to make good on that promise as the two find new relationships and acknowledges having relayed that to him directly.

"I even told Joe, 'You know, when you find your significant other, I'll even come and hang out with you to make it good for my girls,'" she goes on, recognizing that her daughters will look to her for guidance in processing those new developments.

"Obviously, if I'm fine with it, they'll be fine with it," notes Teresa, who found that to be true when photos of Joe spending time with other women during a trip to Mexico surfaced several weeks ago. "I made it good for [the kids]," she reiterates. "And they were fine with it."

Per her comments to POTM, Teresa didn't harbor any ill feelings toward her ex upon seeing the pictures. "That's what he's supposed to be doing," she says. "We're not together…I want him to be happy."

Hear Teresa's message for the folks who snapped those photos in the first place—and see her and RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania offer a few teasers about the reality series' upcoming reunion—in the full interview clip above.

Catch up with both women again tonight, Feb. 5, when a new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

