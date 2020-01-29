It's been a turbulent season for Bravo's Garden State ladies, and it sounds like there's more conflict to come.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga—who recently filmed the reality series' season 10 reunion show—talks future Housewives fights, revelations and relationship statuses in this clip from Wednesday's Pop of the Morning. After sharing her heightened sense of self-assurance onscreen, particularly when it comes to sharing her opinions freely, the seasoned TV personality reveals which RHONJ cast members were involved in the reunion taping's most noteworthy feuds.

First, she names co-star Margaret Josephs, whose friendship with Teresa Giudice (though episode nine suggested it could be on the mend) turned sour after an altercation with Danielle Staub almost got physical several weeks ago. But Melissa goes on to change her answer. "I think Jennifer and I go at it, I would say, the most at the reunion," she tells the POTM co-hosts, trailing onscreen tension between herself and Jennifer Ayden last Wednesday.