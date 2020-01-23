by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 23, 2020 12:19 PM
Aly Raisman may've confirmed her retirement, but that doesn't mean she'll be absent from the 2020 Summer Olympics.
On Thursday morning, the two-time Olympian revealed on Pop of the Morning that she will be in Tokyo this summer to take in the games.
"I'm planning on being in Tokyo. I'm super excited," Raisman confirmed to POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Lance Bass.
In what capacity? Unfortunately, Raisman—who visited Pop of the Morning alongside fellow #AerieREAL Role Model Lana Condor—stayed coy about her upcoming involvement at the summer games.
"Things are in the works maybe, but I can't say anything yet. But, I'm excited. I hope I'll be involved in some way," the retired gymnast relayed. "I'm definitely going to be the loudest one cheering, I'm so excited. Because, when I was competing, we didn't get to watch the other sports. I'm excited to watch the soccer, the swimming, track and field, everything."
While it's hard to imagine a summer Olympics without Raisman, who previously served as captain for both the 2012 Fierce Five and 2016 Final Five Olympic gymnastics teams, she revealed she's "excited for what's to come next."
"When I was writing the post, I felt at peace, felt really right, felt like the right time for me. I'm sure watching it will be bittersweet," the 25-year-old athlete expressed. "I love gymnastics so much, but I'm so excited for the next chapter of my life and also really proud of my gymnastics career and excited for what's to come next."
We're certainly eager to see what role Raisman plays in the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics.
For all of this and more, including Candor's tease regarding the new To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You film, be sure to watch the interview above!
