Pop of the Morning's Victor Cruz temporarily relinquishes his co-host cap for a spot in the hot seat in this clip from Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which sees him swap A.M. talk series roles with its namesake long-time presenter.

During their chat, the former NFL star and newly-minted E! personality looks back to the start of his relationship with actor-model Karrueche Tran—who Wendy Williams mistakes for singer Cassie at first—debunks the recent bout of pregnancy buzz and reveals he hopes to expand his family with her one day.

"Do you want to get married?" asks Wendy. "Do you love her enough for that?"

"I do," Cruz replies, adding, "Absolutely. Absolutely."

The athlete is already a parent to 8-year-old Kennedy Cruz, whose frequent appearances on dad's Instagram page are the stuff of father-daughter fantasies (think: pro sporting event hangouts, matching Halloween costumes, repeat outings to Disney On Ice), but when Williams asks if he'd like to have more children, Cruz says, "I do. I want my little boy. I need my little football player."