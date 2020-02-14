Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Proudly Support Transgender Child, Sophie Turner Is Pregnant – Daily Pop 02/12/20

The celebrity couple introduces their daughter Zaya to the world and talk about how she is a leader. Jennifer Aniston sizzles on the cover of "Interview". Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together and former secret service agent Evy Poumpouras from "Spy Games" tells how to spot untruthful people. Plus, whip up a scrumptious Valentine's Day dinner with chef Chris Coombs recipes and more!

Blac Chyna's Rep Fights Back After Her Oscars Invite, Meghan & Harry to Reunite With Royal Family - Daily Pop 02/11/20

We finally know why Blac Chyna was on the Oscars red carpet. The reality star blames racism for questions about her Oscars appearance. Meghan and Harry meet with Royal Family for an official outing. The fallout from Gayle King's Kobe questions continue after Snoop Dog's video call out caused her to get death threats. Was Snoop out of line to post that initial video? Plus, we sit down with Corey Feldman, Nick & Vanessa Lachey and more!

Top Oscar Moments: Brad Pitt's Win, Eminem, Parasite's Sweep & More - Daily Pop 02/10/20

Today we recap the biggest moments from the 92nd Academy Awards, including winners Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger and more. Brad Pitt stole our hearts with his touching tribute of his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood to his children. Eminem's surprise performance had audience members torn. And #bonghive was trending on Twitter last night after Bong Joon-ho won 4 Oscars for Parasite. Plus, we break down all the stunning fashion and red carpet accessory trends.