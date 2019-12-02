by Sam Howell & Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 8:13 AM
Happy birthday, Britney Spears!
Today, the superstar turns 38 years old and we're here to celebrate just how much we love the singer now as we did when she first came onto the music scene.
It's been more than 20 years since Spears dropped her first-ever music video for her debut single "...Baby One More Time," and we can't believe how time flies!
After dropping the now-iconic single, Spears became an international sensation and has been rightfully dubbed the Princess of Pop by many. With her first two albums, ...Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again, becoming two of the highest-selling albums ever by a solo female singer, the musician's career started on a high.
She continued to redefine pop music, with additional albums like In the Zone, Blackout and Circus all being necessary to our playlists.
Her most recent career success has come from dominating Las Vegas, with her residency Britney: Piece of Me having celebrated four years and nearly 250 performances at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2013 to 2017.
In order to celebrate the pop princess' big day, we've decided to take a look back at some of her greatest music videos of all time, and trust us, it was not easy to narrow it down to this list below, since each and every one is iconic.
From her amazing outfits, killer choreography (AKA all of it) and spellbinding storytelling, her visual work has changed the game.
While we'd love to just list all of the birthday girl's music videos, we've managed to cut it down to our favorites.
Once you're done enjoying Spears' best videos, show her some love on her big day by voting for which video is your all-time favorite in the poll.
What are you waiting for? It's time to work b**ch!
"...Baby One More Time"
This was Spears' first music video and boy, was it iconic. The pigtails! The choreography! The outfits! Oh, and the whole thing is just a dream sequence while she waits for school to end? Yes, please!
"Sometimes"
This was definitely during the pop queen's age of innocence. We're talking all-white ensembles, cute choreography and a beautiful beach setting...all while Spears sings about being afraid to commit, even though she wants to. 20 years later and we're still obsessed with this one.
"(You Drive Me) Crazy"
Here we have an old-school Britney bop with an equally amazing video to match. The superstar crushes every classic '90s dance move in this video while she breaks it down in the club. Not to mention, Melissa Joan Hart is in this video and she's great during her cameo. Talk about a blast from the past!
"Oops!...I Did It Again"
This has to be—objectively, unequivocally, and without a doubt—the best video the singer has ever released. Let's be real, it's set in space, she's killing some iconic choreography and that outfit. What's not to love? Oh, and did we forget to mention, there's an astronaut that dives into the ocean to retrieve the blue heart of the ocean jewel from Titanic for her? Yeah, it's such a great video.
"Lucky"
Spears personifies the whole "outside looking in" perspective with the video for "Lucky," which is all about a superstar who's sad, even though she has everything she could ever want. The story comes complete with a curtain opening at the beginning and then closing at the end.
"Stronger"
Two words: chair choreography. At this point, we all know Spears is going to slay every step in every routine, well, ever, but the way she works the chair in this breakup anthem video is legendary.
"I'm a Slave 4 U"
The singer does some of her best dancing ever in this video. Not to mention, the superstar is dripping in a crazy amount of sweat throughout the clip, which only makes the whole thing hotter. It's steamy, sexy and so fierce.
"I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman"
The video for the classic Crossroads song isn't super choreography-heavy, like most of Spears' other releases. Instead, we see stunning settings and beautiful visuals throughout. Plus, she looks absolutely gorgeous the whole time, which isn't too surprising since Spears is beautiful.
"Me Against the Music" ft. Madonna
Britney and Madonna? What more can you ask for? Seriously, here we have two music icons colliding to create one epic song and video we still can't deal with all the star power that "Me Against the Music" has in it. If we're being honest, in all of history, there's never been a piece of furniture luckier than that iron bed frame they're both straddling. Also, Brit throwing Madonna up against the wall? It's hot. It's iconic. It's everything.
"Toxic"
Whenever we're on a binge of the "Toxic" singer's best hits, this is a video we always come back to. Not only are we living for Spears as a seductive flight attendant, but we can't get enough of that see-through studded bodysuit, or Spears as a fiery redhead on the back of a motorcycle. Oh, and that airplane bathroom scene? It's always been a favorite of ours.
"Everytime"
The video for this beautiful ballad is all about storytelling. The visual is quite literally about life and death and when she's not being totally angelic, Spears spends a good chunk of it naked in a bathtub in a raw, emotional way.
"Piece of Me"
What we love about this video is how it's blatantly an "eff you" to the paparazzi and tabloid culture. It's totally fitting too, since it was filmed just months after her infamous head-shaving moment. This was a total triumph for the artist, who was reclaiming her narrative and all we have to say is, you go girl!
"Womanizer"
We'll never stop obsessing over the way Spears went straight for the jugular of all the sleazy womanizers out there with this video. The artist quite literally kicks the ass of the office jerk in the clip and it's so badass.
"Circus"
Spears is the ultimate ringmaster in this video, and we are here for it. The way she works that top hat is truly something else. The circus clips are also so fun and, per usual, the performer is really giving it to us with her dance moves.
"I Wanna Go"
First things first, the press conference opening, where Spears starts spewing "f-yous" at the reporters is a stroke of genius. Plus, she flashes a kid, gets frisked by a hot cop and still avoids jail time in a move only Britney could maneuver.
"Work B**ch*"
Spears shows us all how glamorous, fun and sexy life can be if you just, you know, work b**ch. From the whips and the costumes to the floor moves and the S&M scenes, everything is flawless in this music video. Oh, and do you remember the scene where the singer is standing in the middle of a pool filled with sharks? It's so amazing.
"Slumber Party ft. Tinashe"
From the underrated album Glory, Spears and Tinashethrow the world's most fun slumber party in this music full of dancing, lingerie and colored powder being thrown around.
If you have ever questioned if Spears still has it, this is the video that will remind you she always has and always will!
