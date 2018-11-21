It's time to put on your dancing shoes, Michael Strahan.

The football player turned television personality is celebrating his 47th birthday today and since he's never afraid to show off his dance skills we're hoping he's celebrating by dancing the day away.

From Magic Mike XXL to his newest gig as a co-host on GMA Day, the Texas native has proven time and time again that he has all the right moves and we're always wowed by them.

It's not only dancing where Strahan shines however. Since his days playing football, he has continued to show his athleticism every chance he gets.

During a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Fox NFL Sunday host accepted the #PushUpChallenge and effortlessly completed 25 push ups to bring awareness to veterans in need. It's seriously so impressive!

The former professional athlete also displayed his competitive side when playing Drinko with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and during a game of Teacup Roulette on GMA Day. While both games involved drinking some less-than-thrilling concoctions, he made the most of each experience.