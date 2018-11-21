MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

Calling All Twilight Fans: 10 Years Later Are You Team Edward or Team Jacob?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Twilight, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Summit Entertainment

Prepare to feel ancient, because Twilight is officially 10 years old!

Yes, the original film in The Twilight Saga starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black is 10 years old today. Seriously, we can barely wrap our heads around this one. 

Sure, way older films like Mrs. Doubtfire are celebrating 25 years since its release this month, but there is something about the vampire film aging that doesn't sit well with us. Perhaps it's because in the books and in the films most of the characters don't age...like dreamboat Edward Cullen.

He does sparkle however, which is so bizarre and yet we find it so attractive...even 10 years after it first became a thing. The real question we have for all you Twihards now however is, are you Team Edward or are you Team Jacob?

We know you had a favorite when you first read the novels and saw the movies, but we want to know where you stand today.

Photos

Love Lives of Twilight Stars: Inside Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Cast Member's Romances

10 years after Stephenie Meyer's book was first brought to life on the big screen, does your favorite remain the same?

Are you all in on Edward and his flawless completion, ability to hold a truck from crashing into the woman he loves and his hopeless romantic tendencies? Or, are you all about Jacob, the bruiting werewolf who can drive you on his motorcycle wherever you want and would fearlessly protect you like you were a part of his pack?

Looking back it's a pretty hard decision, but something tells us this is a no-brainer for most Twihards out there. Once an Edward or Jacob lover always an Edward or Jacob lover, right? Ya, that's what we thought.

In honor of the first film being around for a decade now (this is still so wild to us!), it's time to vote for your ultimate Twilight crush.

No matter what team you're on—team vamps sparkle, while team werewolves can run like the wind—the winner will still be a total hottie. So really, isn't it a win-win?

Twilight: Edward vs. Jacob Poll
Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob?
57.4%
42.6%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Twilight , Movies , Taylor Lautner , Robert Pattinson
Latest News
Jenni Pulos, Jeff Lewis, Flipping Out

Watch Jeff Lewis Fire Jenni Pulos in Flipping Out's Tense Season Finale

ESC: Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan Is 47! Take a Look Back at His Best On-Screen Moments in Honor of His Birthday

Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kim Kardashian Says Reliving KUWTK Drama Is "Awkward" for Tristan Thompson

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Latest Hairstyle Is the Perfect Holiday Look

Princess Diana, Butterfly Earrings

Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Have Been "So Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Republic Records, Pre-Grammy Party, 2018 Grammys

Kevin Jonas Shares His Family's Very Special Thanksgiving Plans

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, NYFW 2016

Kanye West Donates $500,000 to California Wildfire Relief

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.