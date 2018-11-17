It's time to break out the birthday cake and streamers, because it's Rachel McAdams' birthday!

Yes, today McAdams is celebrating her 40th birthday and it seems only appropriate that we should be commemorating her big day by reliving all of the amazing characters she's brought to life throughout her career.

While we would love to hang out with the Canadian actress in person, we are instead taking a look back at the star's most iconic roles since her breakout part in Mean Girls back in 2004.

Mean Girls is only the beginning when it comes to the 40-year-old actress's amazing film and TV career.

For example, who can forget crying over McAdams and Ryan Gosling's love story in The Notebook? Or when the York University alum took on the unforgettable role of Inez in Midnight in Paris?

McAdams even earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her work on biographical drama Spotlight, because she was so good in it.