Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad are still celebrating their podcast, Scrubbing In, winning Pop Podcast of 2018 at Sunday's People's Choice Awards.

In fact, the co-hosts gave their acceptance speech for the award, which was not part of the televised broadcast, during this week's podcast and made sure to invite first-round Pop Podcast of 2018 nominee Oprah, to visit Scrubbing In while they were at it.

"Oprah, we want to take this opportunity, during our speech, to formally invite you onto our podcast in 2019," Rad shared during their Monday podcast.

"We'll make some room for you," Tilley quipped.

The best friends turned podcast hosts realized they couldn't have won without their supporters and decided to turn their attention to their followers and remind them to never give up on their dreams.

"Most importantly, our listeners. Truly, you guys showed up in the biggest way possible. We were the little engine that could and we did. So for everybody that's been told no in their lives, this one is for you," Rad added.