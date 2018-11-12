MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Tyler Henry Spills Hollywood Medium Season 4 Secrets at the People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fans can hardly wait for the return of the Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry in 2019.

Even though it's still 2018, Tyler Henry and Charlie Travers were ready to share all the details about the upcoming season of their hit show at Sunday's E! People's Choice Awards.

"We finished filming yesterday and it comes out [soon] so lots of amazing documentary stuff this season and it's gonna be so exciting," Travers exclusively told E! News on the PCAs red carpet over the weekend.

But, you can expect more than just Henry's insightful readings with his Hollywood clients during season four of the hit E! docu-series. This season, the series is taking you behind the scenes of the readings as well, which is very new and exciting.

"Yes! I got my brain scanned while I was doing a reading by Dr. Drew and another doctor," Henry revealed about the behind-the-scenes aspects coming up. "It was definitely an interesting thing. You'll see the results of the tests and how it went."

Read

Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

"You can see his brain changing as he is giving a reading, see what the difference is," Travers continued. "More about his process as well this season. Like how it is behind the scenes, what he is actually going through, how he sees the images, things like that."

The 22-year old clairvoyant also confessed that the brain scan was personally affirming for him and has further solidified that his gift is real and means something to not just his fans, but to him on a personal level.

"Being able to understand, especially in a brain scan, to see that there are real things happening in my brain, it really is validating even for me," Tyler concluded.

We can hardly wait to see what other revelations the Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side author shares when Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry returns to E! in 2019.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Tyler Henry , Hollywood Medium , TV , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
The Hills, Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Las Vegas

Inside The Hills: New Beginnings' Wild Weekend in Las Vegas

The View

The Real Hosts Tearfully Recall the Night Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Was Killed

Khloe Kardashian, Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson

The Celebrations Aren't Over! See Reactions From Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson & More PCAs Winners

Modern Family

Julie Bowen Reacts to Being a Modern Family Grandma

Hugh Jackman, Ivanka Trump, Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman Defends His Friendship With Ivanka Trump

Tia Booth, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

The Bachelor's Tia Booth Is Dating Again: Meet Her New Boyfriend

Melanie Scrofano, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Wynonna Earp Cast Has a Special Message for Their Fandom After Winning a People's Choice Award

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.