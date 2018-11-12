The Wynonna Earp cast has reason to celebrate. The Syfy series took home the People's Choice Award for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 and they weren't even on the original ballot.

"What makes it even more special is that it was a write-in, that's like just insane," Melanie Scrofano said backstage at the PCAs.

Series creator Emily Andras had a message for fans who got them on the ballot and voted them through to the end. "Oh my god," she said. "We love you guys. I can't believe we're here, still, this feels like an elaborate prank...Our fandom is amazing. They're very inclusive, their whole thing is kindness and taking care of each other and..."