by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 10:02 AM
It was an epic night for Nicki Minaj at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!
Not only did the rapper open the show with a too hot to handle performance of "Dip" alongside Tyga, but she also took home awards for both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018 for Queen. During her acceptance speech for Female Artist, Minaj thanked designer Donatella Versace for custom-making her award show outfit, before giving Michael B. Jordan an even more special shout-out.
"And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off of me tonight," Minaj said as the audience cheered and presenter Jimmy Fallon laughed behind her.
Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech
Getty Images/Rancel Lopez @rancelphotography
So what's the story behind her flirty comment? Are Minaj and Jordan good friends?
"No," Minaj told E! News' Jason Kennedy during an exclusive backstage interview. "I think he introduced himself to me one time, I believe at the Met Gala."
Minaj then explained why the actor, who was just named one of GQ's Men of the Year, was on her mind during the show.
"I was watching Black Panther last night, so he was just...happened to be fresh in my mind," she shared.
Later on in the night, Minaj also gave Kim Kardashian a special shout-out during her Album of 2018 acceptance speech.
Watch the video above to see Minaj explain why the E! star caught her attention at the award show!
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?