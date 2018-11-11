MONDAY, NOV. 12
Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 10:26 PM

Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Backstage was the place to be at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

The night's biggest names all partied it up there inside the PCAs' Power of the People Pyramid—and Jimmy Fallon was the first star to step inside.

Fallon, who won Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dances the night away with his best moves. 

But don't believe us, check the videos below to see your favorite stars boogie down after the night's main event.

And to find out who went home with a trophy from tonight's show, check out the winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

The pyramid videos were directed by Andrew Rothschild and produced by PRODn at Art + Commerce. Sarah Maxwell and Stella Dam handled creative on the clips while Oliver Allaux was the projectionist of the night.

Set design was handled by Kyle Hagemeier for Mary Howard Studios and Sam Cahill was the lead editor. Lastly, Russ Fraser was the director of photography.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

