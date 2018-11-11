MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 8:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Legend is simply, well, a legend.

The EGOT winner left viewers feeling moved after an impressive performance of U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)" at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. The father of two performed at the E! awards show, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, in front of celeb attendees including Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Victoria Beckham and more. Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen also took in his performance during Sunday's broadcast as she was there as both a PCAs finalist (in the Social Celebrity of 2018 category, obviously) and as a presenter.

While this was a major industry event, the Grammy-award winning artist kept his performance very simple. Donned in a black turtleneck and dinner jacket, John passionately played the piano at the center of the PCAs stage. Prior to his noteworthy performance, John introduced Bryan Stevenson as the People's Champion Award recipient. The latter earned this prize for his work with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

John Legend, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Show, PCAs

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the important social justice award (created in partnership with Erase The Hate) inspired the tone of John's affecting performance. And it appears that the PCAs crowd was seriously moved by Legend's musical presentation as he received a standing ovation.

Chrissy's husband was noticeably honored to present Stevenson with the People's Champion prize as he concluded his take on the U2 hit with kind words about the activist. "Bryan, I've had the pleasure of learning from you and working alongside you and tonight it is my honor to present to you the 2018 People's Champion Award," the "Love Me Now" singer concluded. "Ladies and gentlemen, Bryan Stevenson."

We have a feeling the PCAs was "A Good Night" for Legend, Stevenson and everyone tuning in. Be sure to catch John's full performance in the exclusive clip above!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , John Legend , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Music , Apple News , Exclusives , Top Stories
Latest News

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans at 2018 E! PCAs

John Legend's Moving Rendition of "Pride" at the E! PCAs

BTS

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans as They Win Music Group Award at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Rita Ora Brings Down the House With "Let You Love Me" at 2018 PCAs

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Blake Shelton Celebrates People's Choice Awards Win With Kisses From Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises a Fan on 2018 PCAs Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.