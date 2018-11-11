MONDAY, NOV. 12
Shadowhunters Cast Thanks Dedicated Fans After Winning TV Show of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:32 PM

The people have spoken, and the People's Choice Awards winner for TV show of 2018 is Shadowhunters. The series, which is based on The Mortal Instruments book series, stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr. and Alisha Wainwright.

Other nominees in the category this year included 13 Reasons Why, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us. McNamara and Shum Jr. also took home PCAs for their work on the show.

"This award is about how passionate the Shadowhunters fandom really is. We are forever grateful, honored, and inspired by each and every one of you," Toubia said while accepting the award.

Mustafa thanked the network and producers of the series, but brought it back to the fans. "We just wanted to say thank you to the most dedicated, loving fandom out there," Mustafa said. "We miss you guys. We're going to see you in 2019."

Shadowhunters has some dedicated fans. Viewers got Shum Jr. and McNamara on the 2018 People's Choice Awards ballot in the Male TV Star of 2018 and Female TV Star of 2018 categories. Despite the fan love, Freeform canceled the drama after three seasons, however the network did add two additional episodes in an effort to wrap up storylines. The remaining episodes are set to debut on February 25, 2019.

