Scarlett Johansson Dedicates E! People's Choice Award Win to Armed Forces

  by
    &

Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018

Scarlett Johansson plays a superhero onscreen, but it's the real-life superheroes that hold a special place in her heart.

The 33-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actress won Female Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, her first PCA, and during her acceptance speech, she gave a special shout-out to the U.S. military.

"I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience, and so I really dedicate this to all of you and I also dedicate this to the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don't have to," she said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you very much."

Johansson had competed against Ocean's Eight's Sandra Bullock and Anne HathawayMamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Lily James and Jurassic World'Bryce Dallas Howard.

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

This marks Johansson's 14th People's Choice Award nomination. She has been nominated for a PCA before for roles in films such as The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

