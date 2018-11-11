Kim Kardashian is never one to play it safe when it comes to fashion and her look at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is no different. The reality star showed off her curves in a see-through, striped dress as she posed backstage with pal and Busy Tonight star Busy Philipps. Kim paired the dress with white heels and sheer white tights.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a high ponytail, similar to her sister Khloe Kardashian who opted for an all-white moment and older sister Kourtney Kardashian who kept her hair high and slicked back. The mom of three was spotted inside the show with KoKo, Kourt, mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner.

The Kards are finalists in the Reality Show of 2018 category for their family's long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Khloe also making it as a finalist in the Reality Star of 2018 category.