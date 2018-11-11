Khloe Kardashian is angelic in white at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. She paired the strapless, ruched gown with glittering hoops and her signature half-up, half-down hairdo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted backstage alongside momager Kris Jenner who rocked an all-black look and black sunglasses.

The Kards are finalists in the Reality Show of 2018 category for their family's long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with KoKo also making it as a finalist in the Reality Star of 2018 category.

The new mom has barred it all on the reality series, from live tweeting during the show along with the fans to showing her birth to baby True Thompson on TV, Khloe has let us all in on her biggest year yet, making her a top contender for this year's reality star honor.