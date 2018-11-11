MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

The Fans Have Spoken! The Spy Who Dumped Me Is the People's Choice Awards Comedy Movie of 2018

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Spy Who Dumped Me

Lionsgate Entertainment

The Spy Who Dumped Me was one of the big winners at the E! People's Choice Awards tonight. The hit film took home the award for Comedy Movie of 2018.

The fans couldn't get enough of the laugh out loud comedy and we don't blame them at all.

The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnontells the story of two best friends who accidentally become involved with an international conspiracy when one of the women figures out that her ex-boyfriend was a spy.

Kunis took the stage to accept the award from Will Farrell and John C. Reilly and thanked the fans of course.

"Guys, this is actually really cool. Thank you! We loved working on the film and are so so happy you guys responded to it," the actress gushed on stage. "Thank you for taking the time to vote."

The Spy Who Dumped Me beat out BlockersMamma Mia: Here We Go AgainCrazy Rich Asians and Love, Simon to win Comedy Movie of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

Kunis is also up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for the Lionsgate comedy at the People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Movies , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

See the Stars of Vanderpump Rules Hit the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.