Danai Gurira is having a moment, to say the least. Gurira, who is currently starring in AMC's The Walking Dead as fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor Michonne, took to the big screen in the February 2018 in a little movie you may have heard of, Black Panther.

In Black Panther, Gurira plays another badass, Okoye, head of Wakanda's elite Dora Milaje, T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) bodyguards. She told E!'s Jason Kennedy that every fan interaction since the movie came out has been "awesome."

"I feel really, really blessed," she said at the 2018 People's Choice Awards. "It does feel like a dream."