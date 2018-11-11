MONDAY, NOV. 12
We're Flipping Out Over Aly Raisman's 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Style

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:52 PM

Aly Raisman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Aly Raisman is ready to win big!

During Sunday night's 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the Olympic Gymnast arrived on the red carpet in a look that immediately received rave reviews.

Working a black and silver sequined dress, the Olympic athlete sparkled from head-to-toe before arriving inside the Barker Hangar. And yes, we love the matching heels.

It's going to be a big night for the world-famous gymnast who is nominated for Game Changer of 2018.

While she has fierce competition including fellow athletes Colin Kaepernick, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nia Jax, many fans are hoping Aly will come out on top.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Outside of competing in gymnastics, the Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything author has been passionate about bringing change to the USA Gymnastics organization.

Earlier this year, Aly gave a powerful victim-impact statement against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In addition, Aly—along with survivors of Larry's abuse—were recognized with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2018 ESPYS.

"To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story," she previously shared with followers. "Your truth does matter. You matter and you are not alone."

And that's what we like to call a game changer!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

