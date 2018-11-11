Stop right there, thank you very much: The one and only Victoria Beckhamhas officially hit the red carpet at tonight's 2018 People's Choice Awards!

It's the moment fans of the British pop star-turned-designer have been waiting for ever since E! announced Victoria would receive the annual ceremony's first-ever Fashion Icon Award.

The proud mother-of-four looked absolutely breathtaking (and every inch style royalty!) as she arrived to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday evening. Dressed head to toe in her one of her own designs, the creative director of her eponymous brand turned heads in a white suit while posing for photographers on the red carpet.

She stopped to catch up with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, and even shared the biggest lesson she's learned after climbing the ranks of the fashion industry over so many years.

"I've learned so much over the past 10 years," Beckham said. "I've surrounded myself with very strong women that I've learned from. It is about hard work. It's about really focusing, head down and I hope that if I can do it it's proof out there that anybody can do it."