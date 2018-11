The Bella Twins made eyes turn on the red carpet at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Nikki Bella arrived to the big show in bright red gown while her sister Brie Bella rocked black and white jumpsuit. They both looked absolutely incredible if you ask us!

We love seeing the WEE stars grace the red carpet in coordinating looks before making their way inside for the ceremony.

Nikki is up for Competition Star of 2018 for her stint on Dancing with the Stars as well as Reality Star of 2018 for E! Total Bellas at the PCAs so it's an exciting night for both sisters.

Did you vote for Nikki in either of these jam-packed categories? Do you think she will score a trophy tonight?

We can't wait to see if Nikki she picks one, or both, awards during the E! People's Choice Awards tonight.

Check more of the Bella Twins on Total Divas on Wednesday nights at 9pm.