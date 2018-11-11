Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:55 PM
Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
This is how Victoria Beckham 'do.
While riding in car to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, the 44-year-old fashion designer got her makeup done and also got—no joke—a haircut.
"So we are now doing hair and makeup in the car. A quick haircut. Why are you doing this, Ken? Is someone late today?" Beckham asked her hairstylist, Ken Paves, in a selfie Instagram Stories video as he trimmed part of her hair on the side. "Was someone late, Ken? Is that why we are literally getting ready in the car?"
"I'm never late," he replied.
Beckham will receive the first-ever Fashion Icon Award at the award show. The news was announced last month.
Instagram / Victoria Beckham
Earlier in the day, Beckham wrote on Instagram Stories, "So happy to be back in LA...looking forward to tonight's #PCAs!"
Check out the nominees and winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards (refresh for updates).
Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!
Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 People's Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?