2018 People's Choice Awards Live Updates: Your Ticket Inside the Red Carpet

by Brett Malec | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:13 PM

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Calling all pop culture fans: this red carpet is for you!

The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 have officially begun and some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are already arriving on the carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. We want you to feel like you're on the red carpet with them and part of the PCAs action, so we're updating fans live in real time with the biggest moments, celeb fashion and exclusive interviews right here!

E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, along with our awesome red carpet announcer Lauren Elizabeth, already kicked things off in style surrounded by the biggest TV, music, movie and pop culture fans and Jeannie Mai even announced the first award of the night. That's right, less than five minutes into the carpet, Mai announced the winner of the PCAs Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart!

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenni "JWoww" Farley from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is a finalist in the Reality TV Show of 2018 category, wowed in a long-sleeved, cleavage-baring gold gown and matching heels.

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Beauty Influencer of 2018 finalist James Charles looked fun and fierce on the carpet in a futuristic, midriff-baring pants and jacket combo. And it goes without saying his makeup looked flawless!

Harry Shum Jr.,Shelby Rabara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Fan favorite Harry Shum Jr., who was actually a write-in finalist thanks to Shadowhunters fans, hit the carpet with wife Shelby Rabara just hours after they announced they're pregnant and expecting their first child! Shelby made her baby bump debut in a beautiful black dress as Shum cradled her belly.

Nia Jax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

E!'s own Nia Jax looked ravishing in a red dress with a thigh-high slit. The Total Divas star is a finalist in the Game Changer of 2018 category.

Tyler Henry, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's Tyler Henry looked super sleek in a dark blue suit over a black T-shirt.

Check back here for more live updates as celebrities hit the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

