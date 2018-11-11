MONDAY, NOV. 12
People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Sun., Nov. 11, 2018

People's Choice Awards, 2018 Trophy, Trophy

Melissa Herwitt/ E! News

The people have spoken!

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are finally here and we can't wait to see which celebrities, songs, movies, TV shows and more take home that coveted PCAs trophy.

In a few short hours your favorite stars from every area of the entertainment world will be in Santa Monica to attend E!'s first-ever broadcast of the People's Choice Awards.

Sounds like a big deal, right? Well, it is, and not just for fans, but for the stars who will be taking home awards tonight because you voted for them.

Sure, you'll still love Riverdale if it doesn't win Drama TV Show of 2018, and you'll always have a special place in your heart for Drake even if he isn't named Male Artist of 2018, but it will be amazing to see which of your votes actually took your top choices to the winner's circle.

What's even more exciting is that some of the awards have already started being handed out and we have your guide to them all right here!

Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham have already been announced as winners of the People's Icon of 2018 and Fashion Icon awards respectively so we know they will be in attendance and taking the stage to accept their awards.

John Legend will be performing as a part of his presenter duties—he's honoring Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award—and both Nicki Minaj (the opener) and Rita Ora will also be slaying the stage.

If you can't watch the show live—it airs at 9 p.m. on E!—we will be here to keep you in the loop and let you know once and for all who the people chose this year as the top artists, stars and so much more!

As the night goes on, keep checking back to see the complete list of winners at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

People's Champion Award 

WINNER: Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award

WINNER: Victoria Beckham

People's Icon of 2018

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy

Movies

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie of 2018

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean's 8

A Wrinkle in Time

Disney

Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Ocean's 8, Anne Hathaway

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Drama Movie Star of 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Riverdale, The Midnight Club

The CW

TV

Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Comedy Show of 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Queer Eye

Netflix

Revival Show of 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice

Ellen's Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder, HTGAWM

ABC

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Drama TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

DaytimeTalk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant of 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Outlander Season 3 Finale

Starz

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Music

Male Artist of 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

Carrie Underwood, Super Bowl LII

Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sports

Country Artist of 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song of 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol"

Latin Artist of 2018

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Music Video of 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

BTS, "Idol"

Concert Tour of 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

ESC: Selena Gomez AMAs, 2017

Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images

POP CULTURE

Social Celebrity of 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Beauty Influencer of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Social Star of 2018

Shane Dawson

JennaMarbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

ESC: Golden Globes Dress Stories, Emma Watson

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Style Star of 2018

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Comedy Act of 2018

WINNER: Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Game Changer of 2018

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Pop Podcast of 2018

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

LADYGANG

Chicks in the Office

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards today at 11 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

