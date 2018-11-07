The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are just days away and we couldn't be more excited for the only award show voted on by the people and made for the people, to make its inaugural debut on E! this weekend. The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, which takes place live in Santa Monica on Sunday evening, rounds up your fave celebs, music, movies, TV and pop culture moments of the year chosen exclusively by the fans.

Ahead of the highly anticipated show, we're breaking down all the basics you'll need to guarantee a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. The votes are in, so now it's time to find out who wins!

Where are the PCAs?

The award show will kick off live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA for its inaugural year at E!