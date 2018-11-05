Will Heath/NBC
by Sam Howell | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 5:00 AM
Long live the Queen!
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are sure to have a stellar start this year, because E! has officially revealed that Nicki Minaj will be opening the show by performing a song off her most recent certified platinum album Queen!
The "Barbie Dreams" rapper is a finalist in two categories at this year's show, with nods in both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018, which means there is even more to celebrate if you are a fan of Miss Minaj and her groundbreaking music.
The artist will definitely prove that she deserves to be recognized in those categories with her opening performance on Nov. 11, and we cannot wait to see which bop she chooses…and what she wears on stage.
Seriously, there's no doubt in our minds that Minaj will slay on stage, because let's be honest, she's done it so many times before.
And no matter what award (or awards) Minaj takes home from the PCAs, her opening performance is making all of our Barbie dreams come true.
Gracing the PCAs stage will be the next big event in a huge year for Minaj thus far. Trust us, she's had a phenomenal 2018.
The songstress dropped her fourth studio album, Queen, in August and it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.
She has also released some killer collabs this year, teaming up with amazing artists like Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Jason Derulo, BTS, Little Mix, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Tyga, and more!
Her Minajesty also stepped outside her comfort zone—but if we're being honest, nothing is outside her comfort zone—and started up her own Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, called Queen Radio, which has been wildly successful.
Plus, she's also gearing up for the NickiHndrxx Tour, a big tour that she'll co-headline with Future next year.
With Minaj riding such a giant wave right now, her opening performance at the 2018 PCAs is definitely going to be one to remember.
What will she wear? What will she perform?
The performance possibilities are endless when it comes to this fierce female!
Minaj joins fellow A-list attendees Victoria Beckham, who will be receiving the Fashion Icon Award, John Legend, who will be presenting Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award, and Rita Ora, who will also be performing.
So, that's just another reason you should make sure you're watching this year's People's Choice Awards, because you aren't going to want to miss this.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!
