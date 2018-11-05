Long live the Queen!

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are sure to have a stellar start this year, because E! has officially revealed that Nicki Minaj will be opening the show by performing a song off her most recent certified platinum album Queen!

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper is a finalist in two categories at this year's show, with nods in both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018, which means there is even more to celebrate if you are a fan of Miss Minaj and her groundbreaking music.

The artist will definitely prove that she deserves to be recognized in those categories with her opening performance on Nov. 11, and we cannot wait to see which bop she chooses…and what she wears on stage.

Seriously, there's no doubt in our minds that Minaj will slay on stage, because let's be honest, she's done it so many times before.

And no matter what award (or awards) Minaj takes home from the PCAs, her opening performance is making all of our Barbie dreams come true.