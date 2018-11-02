MONDAY, NOV. 12
ONLY ON E!

See Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution, From Spice Girl to Fashion Designer Mogul

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Victoria Beckham, style evolution

PA Wire/Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock; E! Illustration

Victoria Beckham's style is something we should all be taking note of, like all the time.

Not only is the English designer—and creative director of Victoria Beckham—a stunner on the red carpet, but she always looks fierce and flawless while taking her kids to school or going to a fashion show.

Oh, and did we forget to mention that the 44-year-old fashionista didn't just magically become this fashionable?

No, she's been a style icon and fashion star for years and that's why she's the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient.

Beginning with her days in the Spice Girlsshe was the one and only Posh Spice and clearly knew how to rock a LBD on the regular—to her current status as a fashion mogul and style guru to many A-listers, Beckham has had a long history of looking good in whatever she wears.

Seriously, her everyday style and her red carpet looks are worthy of our love and appreciation on a regular basis.

Read

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Whether you love Beckham for her ability to do anything in heels, or the fact that her line, Victoria Beckham, and has had numerous fashion collaborations over the years, including collections for Target, Esteé Lauder and Reebok, it's obvious that this woman is a fashion inspiration.

To see exactly where the mother of four's style began—Posh Spice, we're looking at you—and how far it has come over the years, scroll through Beckham's iconic ensembles through the ages below.

Trust us, a serious case of fashion envy or fashion inspiration is sure to follow.

PS: Don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing next Sunday!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Victoria Beckham , Style , Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

Try Not To Drool While Reliving PCA Finalist Chris Hemsworth's Sexiest Shirtless Moments

Larry Caputo, Theresa Caputo

Long Island Medium's Larry Opens Up About New Life Without Theresa Caputo: "Now I'm Stress Free"

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Pesce, Wedding

See All the Photos From Jersey Shore Star Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's Wedding Day

Mike Myers, The Tonight Show, Dr. Evil

Mike Myers Teases Austin Powers 4: "It's Looking Good"

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Photos Are So Romantic

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Candid About Beginning Her Transition Towards Menopause at 46

90 Day Fiance

This 90 Day Fiancé Meeting With Larissa and Colt's Mom Goes From Bad to Worse

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.