David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She was nicknamed Posh Spice for a reason!
Seriously, Victoria Beckham could wear literally anything and still look flawless.
So, when E! announced on Tuesday that the designer is the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award recipient, it came as no big surprise to her fans since she has obviously earned it!
Honestly, every time she walks a red carpet or appears at an event, we have to pick our jaws up off the floor. Not to mention the fact that she has her own successful brand of clothing called Victoria Beckham.
After all these years, we're constantly amazed at how the 44-year-old designer is still slaying the style game.
No matter where she's headed, whether it be a design meeting or to pick her kids up from school, Beckham is a fashionista that demands our attention and we gladly give it to her in spades.
Seriously, she has been a couture chameleon for decades, whether she's in her own creations or rocking looks from another top-notch designer.
She simply stuns in any ensemble and we're not worthy of her epic style choices at times.
This is why we're so happy that Beckham's receiving the Fashion Icon Award, and the incredible honor couldn't be more well-deserved!
After all, it's only fitting that someone who is such a global fashion icon is given an award with the same name. It's too perfect!
We can't wait to tune in to the 2018 PCAs on Nov. 11 to watch Beckham's exciting moment, and you should definitely set your DVRs so you don't miss it either.
The big night isn't too far off, but in the meantime be sure to look back on some of the A-lister's best looks below.
Besides, is there a better way to celebrate the stunner being recognized for killing the fashion game than by reliving some of her most incredible ensembles?
Yeah, we didn't think so. Enjoy!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham & Scotts Mayfair
Belted Beauty
In Victoria Beckham
James Devaney/GC Images
Pretty in Pink
In Victoria Beckham
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Black & White
In Victoria Beckham
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Camel Couture
In Victoria Beckham
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube
Sheer Elegance
In Victoria Beckham
TeamB / Splash News
Mix It Up
In Victoria Beckham
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Color Blocked
In Victoria Beckham
XactpiX / Splash News
Page Boy Pose
In Victoria Beckham
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Go With the Flow
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Black Magic
In Victoria Beckham
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Plaid Perfection
In Victoria Beckham
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Wide-Leg Wonder
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Goddess Divine
In Victoria Beckham
AKM-GSI
Back-to-School Ready
In Victoria Beckham
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Column Couture
In Victoria Beckham
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
It's an Orange Pants Party
In Victoria Beckham
Nick Harvey/WireImage
School Girl Charm
In Victoria Beckham
John Shearer/WireImage
Sky Blues
In Victoria Beckham
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Canary Cute
In Victoria Beckham
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Black & Blue
In Victoria Beckham with Christian Louboutin pumps.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Mini Moment
In Victoria Beckham
Frank Sullivan/Splash News
Navy Is a Neutral
In Victoria Beckham
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Vest It Up
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Bold Shoulder
In Marc Jacobs
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Color Block Queen
In Victoria Beckham
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Smize
In Victoria Beckham
Gotham/GC Images
Buttoned Up
In Victoria Beckham
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Business as Usual
In Victoria Beckham
James Devaney/GC Images
Light Florals
In Victoria Beckham
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Whaaaat?
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lean Back
In Victoria Beckham
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Matching Colors
In Victoria Beckham
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Dazzling
In Victoria Beckham and dark blue Casadei pumps
Josiah W/AKM-GSI
Breezy Blues
In Victoria Beckham and Casadei pumps
Ordonez/papjuice/INFphoto.com
Strut!
In Victoria Beckham
Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images
Fall Colors
In Victoria Beckham, a Céline skirt and Culter and Gross sunglasses.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
So Fresh, So Chic
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Cut It Out
In Victoria Beckham
XPX/Star Max/GC Images
Chic got Style
In Victoria Beckham
AKM-GSI
Cheetah-licious
In Victoria Beckham
PacificCoastNews
Chain it Up
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Cut It Out
In Roberto Cavalli
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Black Tie Look
In Victoria Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Belle of the Ball
In Roland Mouret
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Running Errands
In a Grateful Dead band t-shirt and Christian Louboutin boots.
Javier Mateo/startraksphoto.com
Leading Lady
In Victoria Beckham and Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps.
Danny Martindale/Getty Images
Nude to The Bone
In Brian Atwood
Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
Boho Vibes
In Victoria Beckham
Photos
See More From Victoria Beckham's Best Looks
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at 1pm., only on E!