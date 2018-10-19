MONDAY, NOV. 12
Misty Copeland Looks Like a Disney Princess IRL and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 11:19 AM

ESC: Misty Copeland , Best Dressed

Raymond Hall/GC Images

This week, celebrities are making our fashion dreams a reality.

With a number of events, from the parties celebrating Bella Hadid's True Religion and the Virgil Abloh x Moet collaborations to the premiere of The Favourite, starring Emma Stone, the variety of styles offer inspiration for everyone. Formal wear, denim, fashion fit for the office—if your fall wardrobe needs a refresh, celebrity style is a good starting point. 

Misty Copeland is a prime example. Ahead of the premiere of Disney's live-action film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, American Ballet Theater principal dancer brought the fantasy of a winter wonderland to life with one outfit. She wore a black lace top with embroidered feathers, a white midi skirt and sparkling heels. Then, she accessorized with drop earrings and a black clutch. The overall style is classy, yet the details of her top, shoes and accessories make the look pop.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks From Her Royal Tour

She wasn't the only that sparkled. Check out the best dressed stars below, then vote for your favorite look!

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra

The engaged star created a major fashion moment with a blue suede dress from Michael Kors.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gwyneth Paltrow

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

In honor of Jennifer Meyer's store opening, Gwyneth went for a sophisticated navy look in one of our favorite fall trends this year: the leather pencil skirt.

Misty Copeland

The dancer looked classy as ever in a black lace top and a flowing, white midi skirt.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

In celebration of her collaboration with True Religion, the model wore all-denim, complete by a corset top and capris.

ESC: Jasmine Tookes, Best Dressed

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The model took sheer elegance to a new level in this Off-White look at the Moet X Virgil launch party.

ESC: Martha Hunt, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Martha Hunt

The supermodel is fashion royalty in this blue velvet Carmen March dress and matching blue Christian Louboutin shoes. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Stone

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The actress lit up the red carpet in this silver floor-length gown at the UK premier of The Favourite.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Munn

Splash News

Olivia Munn

Olivia perfected menswear with an all-white outfit for a day in New York City.

ESC: Victoria Justice, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Victoria Justice

The Nickelodeon alum rocked a pair of leather pants, a corset-inspired top, a cropped sweater, fuzzy heels and a bright pink clutch.

ESC: Kiernan Shipka, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Kiernan Shipka

The actress made a serious case for knee-high socks by pairing them with chunky sandals, a Thom Browne pleated mini skirt and a blazer.

ESC: Zara Larsson , Best Dressed

Splash News

Zara Larsson

The singer opted for an edgy look in this leather button-up and matching leather skirt to promote her new single Ruin My Life.

Best Dressed of the Week: 10.19
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
6.5%
3.2%
41.9%
0.0%
0.0%
6.5%
19.4%
16.1%
0.0%
6.5%
